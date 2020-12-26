Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Special Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced two accused to death twice and fined them Rs.8 lack each. The fine will be paid to the heirs of the police martyrs. According to details, Special Anti-Terrorism Court Bahawalpur Judge Nasir Hussain heard the case number 139/19 under section 302 ‘324’ 353 ‘186’ 7ATA registered by Zahir Pir Rahim Yar Khan police station. The accused Abdullah and Ghulam Mustafa shot dead Sub-Inspector Arshad Ali Chhatta and Constable Muhammad Sadiq when they were chasing some criminals in the river area. The police arrested both the accused Abdullah and Ghulam Mustafa and registered a case against them.

After the conviction of both the accused during the hearing, the apex court sentenced both the accused to death twice and fined them Rs. 8 lakh.