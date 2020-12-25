Share:

The recent report in an international publication regarding two Pakistani factories’—working to supply finished textile products to international brands—workers making less than minimum wage in Faisalabad is not a revelation at all. We know that millions working in Pakistan’s garment industry suffer abuse. Many owners of mills and factories violate their labour rights with impunity.

The legal framework to protect the rights of the workers is weaker in Pakistan. The officials have to accept the responsibility for failing the workers. However, just blaming the factory is not correct if human rights’ bodies are to stop the exploitation of the labourers. Objectively, both sides are at fault, though the firm Boohoo is trying to cover its failure by saying that it’s investigating the allegations.

Multinational companies need to do their due diligence before entering into contracts with factories in developing countries. Local laws, minimum wage rules, and a safe working environment do not dissolve into thin air just because they choose to give orders to institutions resembling sweatshops in developing countries. The motive behind all such practices is profit maximisation. And these big firms often fall for it; trying to hide behind the argument that the company was kept in the dark does not hold water. This excuse that international brands often use has become a cliché and run out of currency.

The weak enforcement of labour laws and zero accountability are the two ‘carrots’ with which factories entice multinational brands to offer them contracts. However, now that the story is making waves, other brands will avoid doing business with Pakistan. The negative publicity that the two factories have earned for Pakistan is something other brands might avoid. The government must pay attention to the plight of the workers and do more to protect their rights. Failure to protect workers will damage the cause of bringing more business to Pakistan.