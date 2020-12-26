Share:

Lahore - The National History Museum Lahore and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted day-long celebrations to mark birth anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The National History Museum organized a series of interactive and fun-filled activities, particularly for the younger generation, to introduce them to the greatest leader in the history of this nation.

The day long list of activities included Painting Competition, Quiz Competition, Interactive Play sheets, Letters to Jinnah, Storytelling Session, Puppet Show and Musical Choir.

Jawad Ahmad Qureshi (Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore) and Awais Ahmed Malik (Senior Manager of National History Museum Lahore) attended the event.

On the occasion, Awais Ahmed Malik said “We are very excited for this event. At the National History Museum Lahore, we remember and commemorate our shared history, struggle for independence, and national heroes. It is for this reason that we are celebrating Quaid Day at the museum and I think it is extremely important for the younger generation to come and learn about the man who was Muhammad Ali Jinnah and take lessons from his wisdom, perseverance, and statesmanship”.

Children from all sections of the society were invited to become a part of these celebrations and winners from the Painting and Quiz Competition were also awarded prizes at the end of the day.