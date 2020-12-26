Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed preparations for a grand operation against land-grabbers, encroachments, and illegal constructions in the city.

Notices have been issued to those who have grabbed the government lands in Jabba Taili, Bhika Syedan, Saidpur, and other areas in the capital city. According to the CDA officials, CDA has expedited pace of operation against the encroachments. During last one week, the CDA demolished two rooms at IJP road, five under-construction rooms in sector C-16, three under-construction boundary walls at Saidpur, two DPC, two rooms and a grill at Bari Imam. Encroachments along the roads of sector G-7 and G-8 have been removed and the recovered goods have been confiscated, according to the officials. Similarly, a mega anti-encroachment operation was conducted at Khana Pul and five truck load of goods was captured.

In collaboration with the Building Control Section of the CDA, two buildings were sealed in the industrial area of I-9 and I-10. Illegally-constructed rooms in Muslim Colony have been demolished. Notices have been issued to 30 houses in Jaba Taili.

The Authority had allotted plots in Bhika Syedan but could not get occupation yet. Land mafia has illegally constructed houses in the said area. Notices have been issued to them to leave the land themselves otherwise the CDA will conduct operation and demolish the constructions, warned the officials.