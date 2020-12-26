Share:

Islamabad - Christian community in Pakistan celebrated Christmas festival like elsewhere in the world on Friday.

Special ceremonies were held in Churches across the country in which prayers were also offered for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan. In his message on the occasion of Christmas, President Dr. Arif Alvi felicitating the Christian community said as a Messenger of Allah, Jesus Christ (PBUH) is venerable not only to Christians but also to Muslims.

He said that all citizens of the country enjoy the freedom of religion and worship under the constitution. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said the Government is dedicated to preserve the sanctity of existence and equality of opportunities enjoyed by all Pakistanis including minorities.

He said that minorities are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and the constitution of Pakistan is protector of their rights.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas, he said in the neighboring country India, which claims to be secular and a champion of human rights, the minorities are being treated with discriminatory behaviour.

He said promoting interfaith harmony was need of the hour to cope with the challenges of terrorism and extremism. He said Islam is the religion of peace that preaches us to treat minorities with love and respect. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the government was taking steps to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

In his message with regard to Christmas, he said the Christian community played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said all the minorities have equal rights in Pakistan. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, in his message of felicitation on the occasion of Christmas, said that he shared their happiness on this auspicious occasion. He said all minorities in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights. He said that he had established a separate ministry for the minorities for the first time during his tenure and allocated funds in the budget for restoration and repairs of their churches, besides conferring proprietary rights of the dwellers of kachi abadis.

Christmas festivities were held in various churches of Faisalabad where Christian community celebrated the Christmas, on Friday. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The main event of Christmas was arranged at Catholic Church Railway Road where Bishop of Faisalabad Andreas Rehmat led the prayer.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches including Catholic Church Railway Road, Pakistani Church Chenab Club Chowk and other churches and met the Christian leaders there and wished them a Merry Christmas.

He also visited Presbyterian Church and presented a bouquet to the bishop. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officials of police and local administration were also present on the occasion in addition to Christian leaders. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Christian people are playing an equal role for national development.”

He said that government is paying special attention to protect rights of minorities and in this regard all possible facilities are being provided to them at social and governmental level.

He said that the district administration has ensured foolproof security and administrative arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

The police department also made tight security arrangements for Christmas celebrations in Faisalabad by deputing police Jawans and installing CCTV cameras in and around churches. In all major parks of the city, women, children belonging to Christian community continued to enjoy and share the joy of Christmas.

On this occasion all the churches were beautifully decorated with electric lamps.