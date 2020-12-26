Share:

KHYBER - Like elsewhere in the country, the Christmas community celebrated Christmas with religious zeal and fervour in Landi Kotal. In this connection a simple gathering was organized at the residency of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, in Landi Kotal on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, MPA Baseerat Bibi said that the Constitution ensured the right to all minorities to practice their religions freely. She added that like the majority, the minorities were also playing their due role in the progress of the country.

ADC Jamshed Khan, Malik Darya Khan Afridi, Malik Masel Khan, Zarbullah Shinwari, Wilson Wazir and others congratulated the Christian community.

and said they would not leave the community alone and would stand beside them in times of happiness and grief. They added that minorities enjoyed liberty to follow their religious rites contrary to the people of Kashmir where the Muslims had been subjugated for the last seven decades.