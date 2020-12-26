Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements by police, administration and law enforcement agencies on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

Usman Buzdar, stated that relevant departments performed their duties in best possible order to ascertain security of lives and property of citizens. Due to proactive actions of Punjab government, both the celebrations were held in a very peaceful manner, he further added.

He also appreciated the ideal coordination between provincial departments and concerned agencies and ensured that security arrangements for other upcoming occasions will also be executed in likewise manner.

Paying tribute to Christian community for not negating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) he greeted them safe celebrations.