LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday extended felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas.

“We equally share the joys of Christmas with our Christian brethren”, he said in his message. The Chief Minister also sent the Christmas cake to the Christian assembly members including Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill. While maintaining that Pakistani nation had collective joys, the Chief Minister said that Christian community had played an important role in the progress and development of the country.

He said that it was a matter of happiness that Christian community was holding Christmas functions while observing the corona SOPs.

Buzdar regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation.

Talking about his health, he said that he was feeling better and taking medicines as prescribed by doctors and taking rest. He thanked the people for their prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

CM condoles death of senior journalist’s wife

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the wife of senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family member to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.