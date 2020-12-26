Share:

KARACHI - As many as 22 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3,462 and 915 new cases emerged when 11,692 tests were conducted raising the tally to 209,514.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Friday.

Mr Shah said that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,462 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 11,692 tests were conducted which diagnosed 915 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,288,857 tests have been conducted against which 209,429 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 186,353 (patients) have recovered, including 705 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 19,614 patients were under treatment, of them 3,462 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 783 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 696 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 915 new cases, 772 have been detected from Karachi, including 342 from East, 162 from Central, 115 from South, 95 from Korangi, 37 from Malir, and 21 from West. Hyderabad has 39 cases, Kambar 17, Badin 10, Khairpur, Larkana and Shaeed Benazirabad nine each, Ghotki eight, Sujawal six, Matiari, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta two each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur one each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPS.

MQM-P Amir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After being diagnosed with the COVID-19, Amir Khan has quarantined himself at his residence and has appealed masses and the party workers to pray for his recovery.

The second wave of the COVID-19 has claimed several lives of people belonging to various walks of life including journalists, politicians, and judges, and others.

On November 30, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui died due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus.