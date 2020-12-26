Share:

At least seven rare deer of Chital breed died mysteriously in Bahawalpur Zoo while condition of 12 other is also said to be critical.

According to Bahawalpur Zoo guardian Abrar Ahmed, there were more than 30 deer in the compound. Abrar Ahmed said he and a team of veterinary doctors entered the compound after the death of seven deer and started treatment of 12 affected deer to save their lives.

He said that necropsy is awaited on seven dead deer and medical teams from DG Wildlife office have also arrived Bahawalpur to investigate. According to DG Wildlife, strict action against those responsible for the incident is due.