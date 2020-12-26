Share:

Peshawar - The decision of the government to extend the retirement age from 60 years to 63 years has been a hurdle to the promotions of many officers in the provincial bureaucracy – the decision is awaiting the verdict of the Supreme Court now.

It may be mentioned here that soon after the emergence of the government a decision regarding extension in the retirement age, Peshawar High Court had suspended the decision. However, the government later approached the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court decision.

An official of the Civil Secretariat told The Nation on condition of anonymity that hundreds of officers were awaiting their promotions.

There is an impression in the official circles that the incumbent government took the decision in order to save money during their tenure. In fact, a government official claims gratuities and pension upon retirement. However, by extending the retirement age to 63 years, the incumbent government would be able to avoid paying pensions and gratuities to thousands of employees and they would not be able to retire now and the burden of their pensions and gratuities’ payment would be shifted to the next government.

Now the matter lies in the Supreme Court, which has to either approve the government decision or to reject it. While the implementation of the decision on extension of retirement age would benefit the government, it would also delay the promotions of thousands of officials of various departments in the KP bureaucracy while also closing the doors of employment for many others in the shape of delay in competitive exams for jobs and other vacancies in government departments.

Since the decision, the provincial selection board could not hold any meeting during the last 10 months. As per the rules, it has to meet once in every three months.

Coordinator for the PCS Officers Association Fahad Ikram Qazi told The Nation that the decision to extend the retirement age was done without any groundwork as it would neither have impact on service delivery nor would it save any public money since it would merely be a deferred liability for three years.

“The same will also block paths for young aspirants to join the government service,” he added.

The official said the decision has created problems for the civil servants since the promotion boards have been delayed for months now.

“The provincial government lost the case in high court and is now in appeal at the Supreme Court. No other province has done such thing except KP. We feel that the government should withdraw the appeal, return to the same 60-year bar and immediately call provincial selection board to make delayed promotions,” he added.

Another official, requesting anonymity, said that it was not a good reform at all. “Thank God that PHC struck it down. The promotions of different officers were badly affected by it. There are thousands of educated jobless youth who aspire to be employed. If the retirement age is extended to 63 years, the doors of their employment will be closed,” he added.

He also said that he wished schoolteachers retired at the age of 55 as many of them are not acquainted with modern knowledge. “It’s better to hire young talent for teaching, instead of keeping the outdated lot even after 60 years,” he added.