LAHORE-Diamond Paints and Habib Metro Lions qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP& CC) ground on Friday.

Diamond Paints outscored Remington Pharma 8-6 in the first semifinal of the day. The outstanding performance by Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed helped the winning side record a well-deserving victory. Both father and son converted a hat-trick each while Saqib Khan Khakwani also played key role in his side’s win with a contribution of a brilliant brace. Although Raja Jalal Arslan (3 goals) and Agha Musa Ali Khan, Bilal Noon and Basil Faisal Khokhar (one goal each) also tried hard to win the semifinal for their team, but their efforts remained fruitless. Marcos Panelo and Ruelo Trotz officiated the match as field umpires.

The heroics of Sheikh brothers, Muhammad Raffay and Muhammad Farhad, helped Habib Metro Lions outpace AOS 8-6 in the second semifinal. Sheikh Farhad emerged as hero of the day from the winning side with a classic contribution of three goals while his brother, Sheikh Raffay converted two brilliant goals and their teammates - Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Marcos Panelo – slammed contributed with a brace each in their team’s triumph.

From team AOS, Shah Shamyl Alam hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two and one goal respectively but their efforts proved futile in the end. Agha Musa Ali Khan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed supervised the match as field umpires.