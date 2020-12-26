Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that economic diplomacy was one of the top priorities of the government.

Chairing an important meeting regarding economic diplomacy here, he said establishment of the Economic Diplomacy Division will be implemented soon.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to harmonise the diplomacy as per the modern requirements. He said the use of latest technology was need of the hour which will be ensured in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, various aspects related to the promotion of economic diplomacy came under consideration, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Additional Secretary on economic diplomacy Nabeel Munir, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and other senior officials attended the meeting. Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi said all the minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and the Constitution of Pakistan was protector of their rights.

In his message on Christmas, he said in India, which claims to be secular and a champion of human rights, the minorities were being treated with discriminatory behaviour. He said promoting interfaith harmony was need of the hour to cope with the challenges of terrorism and extremism. He said Islam is the religion of peace that preaches us to treat minorities with love and respect. Qureshi said that Pakistan was the only country all over the world where representation was given to minorities in its national flag. He said that provision of equal rights to minorities was part of the Muslims faith.

He said the whole world knew what India was doing to the minorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India.