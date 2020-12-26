Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Friday arranged an exhibition of more than 90 rare photographs of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speaking on the inauguration of the exhibition, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari said the photographs were an asset of the nation which depicted various aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On this occasion, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said the photographs had been preserved in their original condition and shape.

Earlier, the AC City also inaugurate photo exhibition at N Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery and a cut was also cut to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.