Rawalpindi - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics was badly exposed by his own party’s leader Maulana Sherani while terming him ‘selected.’

She termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announcement of resignation from the Parliament as a hollow threat saying opposition will not march towards Islamabad.

“Looters will not launch any movements. PDM did not have any ideological common ground and it was a gang who gathered to protect their money,” Dr Awan said. She expressed these views while speaking at a Christmas ceremony held at Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi here on Friday.

She said that PML Functional leader Muhammad Ali Durrani called on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to convey the message of Pir Paghara. She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif was staging protests while Shehbaz Sharif was busy in negotiations with opponents. She said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should come back to country on the occasion of his birthday and he should face the cases. The special assistant said that MQM is our coalition partner and PTI government was working to end the reservations of all its coalition partners.

She said that the government was working day and night to improve the living condition of the people. She urged the media to play positive role in highlighting the steps taken by the government to ensure good governance and its work for the provision of basic facilities to the people. She said that the government had always welcomed positive criticism from the media and protected its rights. She said that Punjab government would take all necessary steps to help the families of journalist Arshad Waheed and Tariq Malik who died due to COVID-19 as much as possible.

She said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually the vision of our great leader Quaid-i-Azam and government was making efforts for the stability of institutions and people’s rights.

She said that the government stance on minorities was in line with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision which he explained in his speech on August 11, 1948. She said that earlier minorities’ higher education quota was 2 per cent but and now Punjab government has increased it to 5 per cent to facilitate them in better way in education sector. At the end of the ceremony, Dr Awan planted a tree in Liaquat Bagh and also offered special prayers for the security and development of the country.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed has said it was very unfortunate that as a nation they could not make Pakistan according to vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He was addressing at inauguration of sculpture of Quaid-i-Azam made by sculptor of international fame Aftab Ahmed Changezi and cake cutting ceremony to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts here. He said that Quaid-i-Azam was blessed by God to make the impossible possible. He said that Pakistan was leading towards a developed state and would be made Quaid’s Pakistan.

He added that Naya Pakistan would be free from corruption. Senator Faisal Javed also paid tribute to Aftab Changezi for making sculpture of Quaid-i-Azam. Chairperson Peace and Culture Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Pakistan. She said that true meaning of liberation is known to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan can be made a developed country by following footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Aftab Ahmed Changezi said that it was great honour for him to make sculpture of Quaid-i-Azam. The ceremony was anchored by Naeem Akram Qureshi. Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed thanked distinguished guests.