Prime Minister Imran Khan has scheduled the meeting of federal cabinet on December 29 to discuss a seven-point agenda, reported the sources on Saturday.

The cabinet members will be addressed over the utilisation of foreign funds excluding the loans, whereas, gas load management plan will also be presented in the forthcoming meeting.

A report will be presented regarding the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road.

Moreover, the federal cabinet is likely to approve the appointment of director-general (DG) Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP); construction of a multi-storey building on the railway land in Nowshera and deployment of Frontier Corps (FC) for taking action against timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In its prior session of the federal cabinet on December 22, Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy had been accepted, in addition to the Mobile Manufacturing Policy while the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) were taken on December 16.