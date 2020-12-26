Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a new policy for transfers and postings in its Immigration Wing as part of the government’s efforts to curb corruption in the institution and provide smooth immigration facilities to the passengers.

According to the new policy, the posting tenure of every official and officer at all immigration check posts countrywide has been fixed up to maximum 18 months.

The decision has been taken after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had taken notice of some complaints that some of the officials having been found serving in the immigration department for years.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be adopted for transfers and postings to the immigration check posts to “curb intercession and ensure smooth running” of these facilities, said a standing order issued by the Director General FIA Wajid Zia.

The policy will be implemented for both cadres, executive and ministerial staff, according to the new SOPs. After posting at immigration check posts, the additional director and deputy director concerned will be responsible to depute this staff in the other sections of the agency as per their capabilities, the SOPs say.

After completing 18 months tenure, the officials shall be rotated in any circle of FIA’s zone including Anti-Corruption Circle, Corporate Crime Circle, Commercial Banking Circle, and Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), and National Response Center for Cyber Crime (NR3C) for the same period of time.

“Strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the officers /officials, who shall exert extraneous pressure for posting in violation of rotation policy,” said the standing order.

The order said that any official and officer guilty of any misconduct or corruption shall be immediately removed from the immigration check post and black listed for further posting in immigration department.

Such blacklisted officers (both gender) will be transferred to hard area for a minimum period of 18 months extending up to 36 months.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of Immigration Wing as well as concerned administration branch of FIA Headquarters and zonal officers will maintain the record of such blacklisted officials, say the SOPs.

Any kind of leave availed during the positing tenure at Immigration Wing will be considered as tenure period.

The ADG South and North in coordination with ADG (Immigration) may evaluate requirement of manpower at immigration check posts and update their deployment from own resources within their jurisdiction, the order also says.