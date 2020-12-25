Share:

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of finance hopes that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would meet the ambitious revenue collection target of Rs 2,210 billion during first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year.

“Despite a fast tracking of refunds, FBR tax collection has increased. It is expected that FBR’s concerted efforts to improve the tax collection through various policy and administrative measures will give further rise to tax collection in the coming months. Moreover, with the current pace of tax collection, FBR is likely to achieve its tax collection target for the first half of current fiscal year,” said the Economic Adviser’s Wing of the Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook (MEUO).

The report stated that FBR tax collection surpassed the target of Rs 1669 billion by Rs 19 billion during first five months (July to November) of current fiscal year. Net collection grew by 4 percent to Rs 1688 billion during July-November, FY2021 against Rs 1623 billion in the comparable period of last year. Within total collection, direct taxes stood at Rs 577 billion, sales tax Rs 743 billion, federal excise duty Rs 104 billion and customs duty Rs 264.4 billion. The ongoing increase in FBR tax collection clearly indicates that efforts to improve the revenues through comprehensive tax measures and administrative reforms are paying off.

The FBR would have to collect Rs541 billion in ongoing month of December to achieve the first half target. The government had set ambitious revenue collection target of Rs 2,210 billion during first half (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year. Annual tax collection target for the FBR is around Rs4.9 trillion.

Despite the challenges, fiscal performance is encouraging, especially on revenues side. The overall fiscal deficit during July-October, FY2021 stood at 1.7 percent of GDP (Rs 753 billion) against 1.4 percent of GDP (Rs 564 billion) in the comparable period of last year. Primary balance has posted a surplus of Rs 178 billion (0.4 percent of GDP) during July-October FY2021 against the surplus of Rs 130 billion (0.3 percent of GDP) in the same period of FY2020. In terms of growth, the primary surplus has recorded a historical increase of 37 percent during the period under review.

During July-October, FY2021 net federal revenues grew by 11.2 percent to reach Rs 1026 billion against Rs 923 billion in the same period of FY2020. On the expenditure side, the government continued to make the expenditures to reduce the severe impact of COVID-19 under economic stimulus package like bill deferment subsidy to the power sector, refunds to business and exporters, relief to agriculture and relief under BISP. Within development expenditure, the rupee component of PSDP has witnessed an increase of 13.8 percent to Rs 91 billion in utilization during July-October, FY2021 against Rs 80 billion in the same period of last year which bodes well for achieving sustainable economic growth in the post COVID scenario. It shows government priorities to simplify the procedure for utilization of development funds.

The government is making all possible efforts to control the expenditures while setting priority areas and is continuing to provide fiscal stimulus to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on both the economy as well as on the lives and livelihood.

FBR seized smuggled goods worth Rs29b in

ongoing financial year

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized smuggled goods worth Rs29 billion in the ongoing financial year.

The FBR has issued a press release wherein it has been stated that considerable progress has been witnessed in the value of seized smuggled goods in the ongoing financial year. Smuggled goods valuing Rs. 29 billion have been seized in the current year from July to December, 2020, showing 37 percent increase in comparison with the seized smuggled goods of previous year in the corresponding months valuing Rs. 21 billion.

Similarly, Duty Drawback of Rs 5 billion has been paid from July to December, 2020. Pakistan Customs has intensified the countrywide operations against the transportation and marketing of smuggled goods which has lessened the negative impact of smuggling on the economy. Moreover, these operations against smuggled goods have safeguarded the interests of local traders who are engaged in lawful trade.

Meanwhile, in other statement, the FBR stated that in the current financial year from July to December, 2020, refunds to the tune of Rs. 144 billion against only Rs. 76 billion last year have been issued which has shown an increase of 89 percent. The healthy figures of refunds issuance have greatly boosted the economic activity in the country. Despite increase in refunds, FBR has still managed to cross the revenue collection in the first five months of current year. FBR’s appreciable performance has been achieved despite the fact that the economy has been sluggish in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the government had extended significant tax relief measures for the public in the Finance Act-2020.