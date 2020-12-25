Share:

LAHORE-The second edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup organized by the Premier Super League will start from next week in Lahore. Before the start of the tournament, four warm-up matches were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Race Course Cricket Ground. Chief Executive Premier Super League Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that he was grateful to all the teams for continuing corporate cricket even in difficult time of COVID 19. He added that in this season, two tournaments were held strictly following the government SOPs. In the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, ATM defeated DPS by 3 wickets. M Usman was named player of the match. In the second match, Jazz defeated UCS by 4 wickets with Ijaz Rafique emerging as man of the match. At Race Course Cricket ground, the first match played between Netsol and Civil Aviation Authority ended in a draw while in the second match, Netsol defeated Avari Hotel by 51 runs with Khurram Bilal claiming player of the match award.