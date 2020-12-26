Share:

KARACHI - Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad on Friday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the performance of the institutions under the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. She stated this while addressing a programme titled ‘Hum Pakistani’ on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the premises of Quaid’s mausoleum. She said that sincere nations never forgo their benefactors and keep them in their hearts. The federal secretary said that Pakistanis were a peaceful nation. She also congratulated the nation on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid.