Peshawar - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) jointly marked Christmas celebrations here at Catholic Church Peshawar on Friday.

Scores of Parliamentarians, members from civil societies, officers of district administration, Pakistan Peace Collective and members of Lions Club participated in the interfaith harmony event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Relief & Human Rights Muhammad Ali Shah, MPA Wilson Wazir, MPA Baseerat Khan, MPA Shagufta Malik, Masooma of Lions Club, President of Women Chamber Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar Rukhsana Nadir, general secretary and members of Lions International Club, and people from different walks of life attended the event.

The purpose of the event was to promote inter-faith harmony and peace among Muslim and Christian community, wherein a cake-cutting ceremony was held and flowers and gifts were distributed among the families.

On the occasion, minorities’ community MPA Wilson Wazir congratulated the Christian community, and also appreciated the initiative of the PPC and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

MPA Baseerat Khan said that all parliamentarians are always available to support the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in such initiatives of interfaith harmony and will bring a positive change together.

MPA Shagufta Malik said that they all are Pakistanis, and should raise and support each other like one nation.

President, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, Rukhsana Nadir, said that she felt happy being part of the event and they should celebrate every occasion together.

Zahid Usman of the Information Department thanked all the dignitaries for a wonderful gesture of interfaith harmony.

SWABI: To express solidarity with the Christian community, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid arranged a party and also visited a local Church.

According to details, on the eve of Christmas Day the DPO Swabi Imran Shahid visited the place of worship of the Christians and gave them a cake as gift.

Addressing the function, the DPO congratulated the community members and presented gifts to children. He said that all minorities in Pakistan have equal rights. He said the message of peace is that we want it to be a means of promoting peace and to be at the forefront of serving the country by dedicating ourselves to it.

During the Christmas celebrations, special prayers were offered for the security and development of the country and nation.

The Christian employees thanked the district police for organizing the Christmas celebrations.

On the occasion foolproof security was provided on the occasion. DSP Swabi Shaukat Khan, DSP Swabi Headquarters Noorul Amin, concerned SHO and other had tight security.