I would like to narrate a fact sheet on the investigation and current position of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto murder case in response to various questions in the media wherein a false impression is being created that the PPP government did not get the case of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto investigated.

In fact, the case was transferred from Punjab police to FIA under the orders of the then Federal Government. A high-powered JIT was constituted for further investigation of the case. The Team (JIT) of FIA led by Mr Tariq Khosa, included Mr Khalid Qureshi, the then Director CTW/FIA as lead investigator, Mr. Bin Amin, the then IGP Islamabad, Mr Azad Khan, currently DIG/South, Karachi, Mr Sajjad Haider, the then Deputy Director FIA, Islamabad and Mr Ghulam Asghar Jatoi, the then Assistant Director, FIA Karachi. The outcome of the investigation by the JIT is fully reflected in the report.

This report would dispel the false impression engineered by some with their ulterior motives that the PPP leadership during its tenure had been unable to investigate the case to its logical conclusion which stands negated as below. The summary of the investigation will further shed the light on the investigation and trial and also how Ch Zulfiqar Ali, the special prosecutor of this case was assassinated.

It remained a mystery in the minds of the investigators as to how the only drone was used to kill Obaid ur Rehman alias Chattan, the main handler of this murder plan.

Despite these difficulties, a hidden force was acting odd to stop investigation, the courageous police and FIA officers managed to arrest many and were able to pieces the evidence together and brought the accused to justice. The accused were found guilty and the competent court convicted them and matter is pending in the court. The investigation process was very transparent and both the Parliament and the Sindh Assembly were kept informed. It has been recently found that one suicide bomber, Akram, who slipped away from the scene and after spending a long time with Bait Ullah Masood moved to Afghanistan. New Amir Talban has confirmed his presence in Qandahar and it is confirmed that two life attempts have been made last year but he escaped. It is also a mystery about which odd forces want to kill him when he decided to appear on BBC.

I had written a letter to then Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on January 30, 2018 demanding that a request be made to Afghan president to deport Ikramullah, a surviving suicide bomber, and Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali, the author of ‘Inqilab Meshud South Waziristan: From British Raj to American Imperialism’. I had stated “Interrogation Ikramullah’s and Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali will further unearth the facts of the conspiracy behind assassination of Benazir Bhutto,” I had also requested that Interpol be also requested to issue red notices against Ikramullah’s and Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali enabling Pakistan to request for deportation of these two TTP leaders.” Sadly, no progress was reported despite of the second reminder to expedite Ikramullah’s deportation. I had also written to the government of Afghanistan for their deportation but no response.

Later on May 17, 2018, in another letter to then Minister of Interior while taking notice of the release of five terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were declared guilty of murdering Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), I as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior had demanded to immediacy place the names of Abdul Rashid, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gul and Sher Zaman on the Exit Control List (ECL) to avoid them fleeing from the country.

The salient features of the said investigations are as under:

The crime scene was washed away by the then administration within one hour and twenty minutes of the incident, which had negative effect on the collection of forensic evidence of the incident. The washing away of the crime scene of any such incident was nothing but to hamper with the investigation of the case. This act of the then administration was, therefore, clearly against the law. This aspect of the investigation was, however, investigated by the JIT and fixed the responsibility wherein it was discovered that the then CCPO Rawalpindi had directed one of his SP to get the crime scene washed. Both the police officers were, therefore, cited as accused persons and were challenged. An Inquiry Committee appointed by the then Punjab Government to fix the responsibility of washing of the crime scene finally absolved the concerned officers of the local administration of any responsibility.

The security provided by the then government/administration was inadequate and was not according to the Blue Book and SOPs. The government did not provide the security to her as notified for the former PMs.

The security escort responsible for the safe journey of the motorcade of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto from residence to Liaqat Bagh and back was removed and shifted to another place before Mohtarma had finished her public address. The responsibility was fixed wherein the then CCPO Rawalpindi was responsible for removing the security escort to another place of duty.

The contingency plan in case of an emergency was not followed and the damaged vehicle of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was diverted to a hospital further away from the incident scene and the ambulance and paramedical staff was not detailed in the security plan.

The then CCPO of Rawalpindi police did not allow the doctors to carry out the post-mortem of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and gave false statements in this connection.

The then Federal Government had invited a team of Scotland Yard police of UK with a very limited scope of investigation. They were only tasked to find out the cause of death. Although the team concluded that Mohtarma was not hit by any bullet which caused her death, but this conclusion was not in absolute terms.

The confessions of the following accused persons were substantiated with independent forensic evidence to prove their criminal act in the court of law including the DNA of the joggers used by the terrorist/suicide bomber, recovered from the house of one of the accused persons.

Aitezaz Shah had knowledge of the conspiracy besides having identified the voice of Baitullah Mehsud. Sher Zaman also had knowledge of conspiracy. Hasnain Gul was in contact with conspirators in Madrassa Haqqania, i.e. Qari Ismail, Ibad-ur-Rehman and Nasrullah. He received the handler, Nasrullah, and the suicide bomber at Pir Wadahi Bus Stand and lodged them at the house of Rafaqat Hussain, co-accused. He also conducted reconnaissance in November 2007 and kept the suicide jacket at his home. Muhammad Rafaqat, along with Hasnain Gul picked the suicide bomber and his handler from the Bus Stand and kept them at his house overnight. He also took Nasrullah to Liaqat Bagh for recce. Rashid Ahmed Turabi had knowledge of the conspiracy. He also identified Abdullah alias Saddam, Qari Ismail, Nasrullah and Suicide bomber Bilal.

It may be mentioned here that the PPP leadership was of the firm view that the assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had international dimensions with a wider conspiracy plan. The PPP Government, therefore, requested the UN Secretary General to constitute an Inquiry Commission to investigate the case in order to un-earth the conspiracy. The Inquiry Commission submitted its Report in May 2010 wherein it primarily held the then Federal Government responsible for not providing Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed adequate and proper security. It also discredited the findings of the committee appointed by the then Punjab Government with regard to washing of the crime scene. On the basis of the findings of the Inquiry Commission, the Federal Government decided to transfer the case to FIA for further investigation and constituted a high-powered JIT as mentioned above.

The investigation carried out by the JIT had led to the facts that:

The conspiracy was hatched at Room No 96 of Madrassa Haqqania, Akora Khattak by the former student of the said Madrassa. One Ibad-ur-Rehman, a former student of Madrassa Haqqania had brought the suicide bomber to the Madrassa from then TTP chief Baitullah Mahsud and stayed in Room No. 96 overnight.

The JIT collected the original admission record with photographs, addresses and parentage from the Madrassa of those students who conspired and then executed the conspiracy.

Accused Nasrullah, who had brought suicide bombers in Rawalpindi on December 26, 2007 and Ibad-ur-Rehman, the planner and ex-students of the Madrassa were later on found to have been killed in separate operations by the LEAs.

The matter is now pending before the High Court for decision and I hope the Bhutto family and the workers of the PPP one day will get justice for their leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and justice on the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The nation and the workers of PPP will always miss and felt the absence of Shaheed Bibi in the party.