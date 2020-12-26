Share:

Gujranwala - Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq has advised the institutions not to interfere in others’ domains if they are sincere to put the country on track. Addressing a public rally here on Friday, he said that after departure of British, the agents of the Raj occupied the country and put hurdles in every effort to transform Pakistan into an Islamic state. “They [ruling elite] destroyed every institution in the past 70 years and sucked the blood of the masses.” He said every institution was making interference in affairs of others whether it was establishment or judiciary or politicians. A former Chief Justice, he regretted, started building dams instead of bringing reforms in the judiciary. He said the establishment backed the PTI in the same way it supported the PML-N and the PPP in the past. He said the JI decided to stay away from politics of PDM as it never talked about Islam in their so-called anti government rallies. Basically, he said, the PDM also wanted dialogue with the establishment. “I advised the establishment to keep itself away from politics and at the same time the politicians should also not comment about the establishment. Every institution should work within its limits.” Sirajul Haq called for dialogue among political forces to bring reforms in the electoral system. He said the JI would bring key reforms in health and education sectors, provide subsidies to basic food items and agricultural inputs and build an interest-free economy. The second phase of the JI movement against government policies, inflation and unemployment started with the rally in Gujranwala.

Thousands of people holding national and JI flags participated in the rally. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch and others also spoke on occasion.