Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1876-1948) was a leader of unique and extraordinary qualities of head and heart, who acquired the miraculous achievement of the creation of a separate and free homeland—Pakistan, for the millions of Muslims in the subcontinent. This was a gigantic task whereby he wrote a new history and changed the geography of the world. No other person, short of the capabilities of Jinnah, could surmount the tremendous hurdles and impediments created by his formidable opponents in the way of the completion of his mission. This man of superb courage and endurance did not care for any inauspicious adversity or hardship that came to weaken his iron determination.

Toward the years 1944-45, Jinnah was suffering from a serious chest disease. One day his physician, Dr Jal R. Patel of Bombay, showed his chest X-ray that had fatal “holes” on both of his lungs. The doctor strongly asked him to stop all of his political activities forthwith otherwise he would not be able to live long. The doctor’s advice notwithstanding, Jinnah’s destiny had some glorious days and brilliant success in store for him. Coming out of that clinic, Jinnah resolved to embark upon a new prolonged stressful journey that led to the true realisation of his great dream—the creation of Pakistan.

Jinnah had requested his physician to put the X-ray in some hidden place and nobody should know about the disease. The doctor, an honourable man, acted true to his great ethical tradition and kept his lips sealed. Had any of the Congress leaders known about the fatal disease of Jinnah, the creation of Pakistan would have been impossible. What a significant event! We owe so much—yes millions of us to that great man of integrity for his act of kindness. From that moment on, day in and day out, Jinnah devoted all of his time and energy towards the realisation of his dream. He undertook intensive tours of the length and breadth of the country and met delegations after delegations that came from far off corners of the subcontinent. The speeches of Jinnah had a charming effect on tens of thousands of people who came to attend his public meetings. The freedom movement was going on in full swing under the auspicious leadership of Jinnah until that cherished and long-awaited moment arrived on August 14, 1947, when the light of freedom emerged from the darkness of the foreign domination.

Jinnah was a brave and courageous person. One day on July 26, 1943, a young man of the Khaksar party entered his house in Bombay and attacked him with a large open knife. Surprise attacks are always very dangerous but Jinnah instantly regained his courage, overpowered the man, twisted his wrist, and his staff who had reached by then unarmed the man and handed him over to the police. The attacker was a strong and stout professionally trained man of the opponent party whereas Jinnah was about 70 years old and not at the best of his health, but he had the strength to overpower him.

Jinnah’s political life is replete with bold and wise decisions. In 1910, Jinnah was elected as a member of Viceroy’s central council from Bombay. A debate on a resolution was taking place on February 25, regarding the unfair policies of the government of South Africa against the Indian laborers which had sent a wave of anger and anguish in the hearts of the nation. On his turn, Jinnah criticised the government of South Africa with harshest words. The Viceroy Lord Minto took very serious notice of the harsh words of Jinnah and showed his displeasure because he had ignored the protocol of the highest forum of the Viceroy’s council. Jinnah did not keep quiet over the Viceroy’s remarks and said that he was mindful of the high status of the council, but the whole nation was in grief for the victimisation of Indian laborers and therefore he was obliged to use such words. This was a unique show of courage and honour by an Indian leader, the youngest among the members of the Viceroy’s council, which was greatly highlighted by the press. The newspapers carried striking headlines to mention this event.

Jinnah possessed a strong constitutional frame of mind and never deviated from that stance. In June 1947, when the partition plan was in its final stages of implementation, Lord Moutbatten wanted Jinnah to give his written consent regarding the approval of the plan, being one of the concerned parties. Jinnah told him that he could not do so without seeking the approval of the working committee of the All-India Muslim League. Mountbatten said that the approval of Muslim League would take a long time and the consent was needed immediately because the Prime Minister of England was going to announce the partition plan very soon and that the eyes of the world were on the Prime Minister. Jinnah said again that he could not do that without the approval of the party because that was the only constitutional path. Hearing that second and third time, Mountbatten got very furious. He warned Jinnah that if he did not take the approval soon, the whole thing would be wrecked and he would have to pack and go back home and his plan of Pakistan would be gone forever. Hearing this a cool, calm and confident Jinnah spoke his historical five words, “What must be, must be”.

Till the last moment, Jinnah did not give a written approval by himself and Moutbatten had to suggest an alternative solution to the problem.

He never compromised on the principles and that was the secret of his success in the long and difficult journey for the achievement of his goal.