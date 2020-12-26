Share:

| Disciplinary committee cites violation of party discipline as reason behind expulsion | Membership of workers who took part in meetings of these expelled leaders will also be terminated with no delay, decides committee

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) disciplinary committee has expelled several top leaders from party over violation of party discipline.

The leaders who are expelled included; Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Shujaul Mulk and former spokesperson of the party Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

According to sources privy to the development, all the senior leaders were expelled on basis of frequent violations of party rules and regulations.

The sources further revealed that all of the four expelled leaders were frequently asked to avoid any comments or statements in violation of party rules but they continued the violation which led to termination of the leaders.

The disciplinary committee, comprising Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem, also decided that membership of those workers who took part in the meetings of these expelled leaders will also be terminated with no delay.

Meanwhile, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri in his statement confirmed termination of the leaders. Aslam Ghauri, commenting on the issue, said that the party will soon issue official notification regarding termination of the party leaders.

Disowning the activities and statements of the expelled leaders, Aslam Ghauri said that party disowned any statement from the leaders and party had no relation with them anymore.

Last week, former JUI-F Chief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb had criticised policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the parameters of authenticity have now changed in the JUI-F after the inclusion of rich members in the party.

The former ameer had claimed that JUI-F awarded election tickets on basis of wealth since Talha Mehmood and Azeemullah joined that party.

A close aide of Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan told The Nation that Maulana Gul Naseeb was yet to receive any notice from the party leadership. He stated that Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan will soon inform media of his stance over action of the party.

He said that JUI was not party of single person and many leaders including JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had hijacked the party which itself was a violation of party rules. He maintained that Maulana Fazl should appear before the NAB instead of harassing and expelling the party leaders.

It is important to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been facing strong opposition in his party over intra party election. Many senior leaders including Maulana Shirani has frequently blamed Fazl for rigging the intra-party election.

Maulana Shirani had claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was himself selected, how can he call Imran Khan a ‘puppet’? He said that he’ll expose Fazl if the latter does not tone down his anti-establishment stance.

Meanwhile, JUI senior leader and former senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that many senior leaders of various political parties in pas had left parties but there had been no impact on the political parties.

He said that Maulana Fazl Rehman has been facing such planted challenges but has never gave up; adding that all the expelled leaders were frequently violating the party rules and were favouring the government which led to their termination.