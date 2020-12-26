Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that Sindh being the second largest province of Pakistan and Karachi is the provincial capital. In addition to this it is the economic and industrial hub of the country.

Murad Ali Shah briefed an addressing ceremony the 26th Annual General Body Meeting of Pakistan Engineering Council at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi where he added that Karachi alone contributed 164 billion dollars to the GDP (Gross domestic product) in 2019 which is about 95% of the GDP of Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also said that work is still being done on the proposal of technical allowance for professional engineers in various provincial departments.