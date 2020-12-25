Share:

ISLAMABAD-Attributing delay in finalising gas sale agreement (GSA) with the non-commitment of SSGC on gas quantity and pressure, K-Electric has asked the gas company to ensure gas supply to its power plants at the earliest to avoid power outages in coming summer.

Several attempts to negotiate a GSA with SSGC had remained inconclusive due to non-commitment of SSGC on gas quantity and pressure, complained chief executive officer KE, Moonis Alvi in a letter to SSGC.

The K-Electric has asked the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) to conclude the signing of gas supply agreement (GSA) at the earliest to ensure that at least three power plants become operational before coming summer, which will help in avoiding power outages and sufferings of the people.

The letter said that Minister of Energy Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had ordered in a meeting that the old issues pertaining to receivables and payables between KE and SSGC shall be taken up to GoP including Power, Petroleum and Finance divisions and the way forward shall be mechanized at cabinet level.

Accordingly, SSGC and KE were given directive to sign the GSA by October 16, 2020 by ring-fencing the old issues between them for resolution at GoP’s level, Alvi recalled. Similar directives were also issued by the cabinet committee on energy in April 2018, he said.

The KE chief said that due to reduced gas quota and power demand during winter, generation was manageable for KE but in summer, the increased power demand would make it compulsory for KE to operate all its plants at full capacity. However, due to low gas pressure, KE faces a loss of 150 to 250MW.

Alvi said the power company was ready to finance the augmentation and rehabilitation of gas network required to preempt increase in demand during the coming summer as soon as possible before the start of the summer of 2021. “Any reduction in pressure in the summer of 2021 would extend the loadshedding beyond acceptable level and citizens of Karachi will suffer”, the KE warned.

Meanwhile, a source said that both SSGC and NTDC have linked the signing of gas supply agreement (GSA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with KE to the clearance of their outstanding dues of Rs253 billion.

The SSGC wants KE to guarantee the payment of Rs 103 billion prior to the gas supply agreement (GSA) while NTDC also needs clearance of Rs 150 billion dues, official source said.

Regarding the SSGC dues, the source said that first of all the gas claim is contentious as it involves around Rs 90 billion compound interest while the principal amount is only around Rs 13 billion. “In case we decide to pay the Rs 103 at this stage we have to close our company,” the source said. Secondly if a government entity is demanding compound interest then other government entities should also pay compound interest on the KE’s pending dues.

It is worth mentioning here that in October last Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and K-Electric (K-E) had signed heads of agreement for the supply of 150 MMCFD RLNG to 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Station III (BQPS-III) power plant. The heads of agreement was supposed to be followed by a gas supply agreement in December or January.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) will supply up to 150 MMCFD RLNG to these power plants. PLL will use SSGC network for the supply of gas to KE but the gas company has linked the supply of gas with the clearance of outstanding dues.

Similarly, the federal government has offered to provide increased power supply to KE from the national grid to 1400 MW. In 2021 the NTDC will provide 450MW electricity to KE. However, despite the undertaking from the federal government NTDC has so far failed to ink power purchase agreement with KE. According to the source, NTDC has linked the PPA agreement with the clearance of its outstanding dues of around Rs 150 billion.

Both the GSA and PPA needs to be signed as soon as possible otherwise Karachiites will have to face severe loadshedding during next summer, said source.