ISLAMABAD-Kendall Jenner used Instagram to unveil her eye-catching ensemble for the evening, which featured a strapless metallic gold top.'Lil present,' captioned the runway maven, 25, who posed for her self-portraits in front of an illuminated Christmas tree.Allowing her ruched top to pull focus, Kendall threw on a pair of plain black hot pants and some semi sheer nylons.She slipped her feet into a pair of platform zebra print heels that provided a bit of contrast to her look.The KUWTK star kept accessories to a minimum by rocking a set of gold studded wrist cuffs and by fastening some gold hoops to her ears.Jenner's lengthy brunette hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her back and chest in sleek strands.