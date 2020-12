Share:

LAHORE - : A ceremony of Khatam-e-Quran was held at Blessed Islamic Grammar School in the presence of religious scholars here on Friday. The ceremony commenced with a beautiful recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. 12-year-old Husnain Riaz, presented recitation of some verses from the Holy Quran. He was given away award, cash prize and certificate for completion of Hifz-e-Quran.