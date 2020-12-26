Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of the countrywide celebrations, the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) celebrated Christmas with members of Christian community and extended its full support for building a church in Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

KORT arranged a ceremony regarding Christmas 2020 in Mirpur yesterday, which was participated by dignitaries, community members, KORT officials and media persons.

During the ceremony, gifts were presented to families of the Christian community. Addressing the Occasion, Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhter said that their organization doesn’t discriminate among people as they are all are humans.

He also extended its support to build a beautiful Church for Christian community in Mirpur.

He also said that KORT has not only built an educational and residential complex in Mirpur but it has also initiated every social welfare activity for the needy people. “Our ambition is to serve humanity without discrimination, from education and health to helping people in natural disasters, and LoC aggression at Neelum,” said the KORT chairman.

Christian Community members and children thanked KORT for being a part of their celebration and support to build a church for them in near future.