ISLAMABAD-Kylie Minogue and Claudia Schiffer have joined a slew of stars celebrating Christmas Eve with a slew of Instagram snaps as the UK prepares for a festive season like no other.The pop princess proved she could be the ultimate gift as she shared a snap in an eye-catching dress emblazoned with an enormous bow.Meanwhile model Claudia, 50, set pulses racing with her own festive throwback as she donned a racy Santa costume complete with a matching hat.Kylie looked every inch the festive beauty as she donned the form-fitting white bodysuit with an oversized bow for her glamorous snap.She penned the caption: ‘Lovers’ Sending you and your families SO much love for Christmas.’Claudia also flaunted her incredible physique in the racy red bikini from her younger modelling days, alongside the German caption: ‘FroheWeihnachten!’ which translated to Merry Christmas.