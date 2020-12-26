Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday said that it was ‘betrayed’ on the census issue by the incumbent federal government. Therefore, they are left with no other option except to reach out to the people of Karachi and other urban areas of Sindh to seek their opinion regarding a future course of action.

The people will decided whether we should remain part of the central government or not, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told reporters while addressing a press conference in the port city on Friday.

He said that after acceptance of 2017 census results by the federal cabinet, they have no other option but to go to the masses for reviewing co-operation extended by them to the federal government.

“We have to take this matter seriously as it will have a far-reaching impact on our generations,” he said while terming the 2017 census process as amongst the blatant denial of rights to urban centres of the province.

Khalid Maqbool said that they never became a part of the federal government for any ministry rather their foremost demand was to annul the 2017 census process. “Which of our demands have been met so far,” he said while questioning the federal government besides listing demands which included clean drinking water for the port city, recovery of the MQM-P missing activists, and cleaning heaps of garbage in the metropolis.

He claimed the people in urban Sindh had already suffered most from the devolution of powers under the 18th amendment. “The federal government should tell as to why despite having all constitutional options, it is reluctant to take decisions,” he said.

The MQM-P convener said that by accepting the controversial census results, the federal government gave a message to Karachiites that they have no rights to resources and jobs in the country. “The census even showed zero population in areas where a large number of voters are registered,” he said while pointing out anomalies.

Khalid Maqbool said that despite all these injustices, Karachi never backed from contributing 60 percent in federal revenue and 95 percent in provincial revenue. He said that if the authorities have decided against solving Karachi issues, then they should apprise them so that a decision with the consultation of the masses could be made for a future course of action.