ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the killing of Kashmiri footballer Aamir Siraj.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization (PCO), said in a statement yesterday reacted strongly over the killing of Kashmiri footballer Amir Siraj. She said that the barbaric forces have martyred the diamond of Kashmir because the fascist Narendra Modi regime was fearful of his popularity.

Aamir Siraj, who wanted to represent Kashmir at international forums; therefore, Mushaal urged all the sportsmen especially the football players to raise their voice for Aamir Siraj at every forum worldwide.

Mushaal said that the Indian forces have martyred around 250 Kashmirs apart from gang-raping 56 women in 2020.

The Hurriyar leader said that the Kashmiris are living without human rights in the occupied valley but the world observes the brutalities like a silent spectator. She also said that the world community and human rights organizations should play their role to resolve the Kashmir problems as the commitments they had made seven decades ago.

“We will speak, we will write and we will fight, as either we will win or die but we will never surrender,” she said adding the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruits.