Mustafa Kamal, Pak Sarzameen Party leader (PSZP) has said that results of 2017 census have been dismissed by everyone and requested Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to leave government and immediately join opposition.

Addressing a press conference, he said that government cannot even afford loosing support of two seats but MQM knows that whenever it will leave government, PTI will send them into jails.

He further added that population of Karachi is not less than 30 million and despite all the resources, the fixes of Karachi are not being resolved.

While criticizing Sindh government, he accused that out of 250,000 jobs offered, not a single one was granted to Karachi residents as jobs were distributed in people with fake domiciles.