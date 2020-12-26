Share:

Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that performance of the anti-graft watchdog has been appreciated by national and international institutions.

Chairman NAB, in a statement, said that this kind of appreciation by national and international organizations is an accolade for the bureau.

He also emphasized that NAB has no inclination towards any political party, group or individual and that anti-corruption watchdog’s its only inclination is towards the state of Pakistan.