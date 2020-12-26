Share:

LAHORE - Member Board of Management of Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Accountant General Punjab Imran Iqbal has stressed the need for optimum use of available resources for improving Healthcare service delivery.

Chairing a meeting at IPH on Friday, he said that provision of quality health services was a big challenge as even developed countries were facing resource constraints for health sector.

However, good governance, effective internal control, better operational and strategic policies and target-oriented way forward could bring the required results, he said.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir was also present in the meeting. Imran Iqbal asked the officers to present their recommendations /proposal after setting up future operational as well as strategic goals of every wing/department of the institution.

He said that visionary way-forward for the next five to ten years with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), along with accountability mechanism should be prepared, BoM would help/ support the administration of IPH for making guidelines and strategic policy for the institute.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the core issue was the shortage of human resource as the various posts of Professors, Associate Professors and other categories are lying vacant.

She demanded provision of required human resource on priority basis for achieving the required objectives of research and education.