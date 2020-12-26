Share:

Lahore - Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has appealed all political and religious parties to get united against challenges faced by country today by not adopting paths of long march, rallies, sit–ins and confrontation.

Everyone will have to sit together. We want to give unified message to enemies that we are united.

No international power can be successful in conspiring against Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony organized to celebrate Christmas and birthday of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Friday here in Governor House. Later he was talking with mediamen.

Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain and other representatives of Sikh, Christian and Hindu community were also present. While talking to media at this occasion Governor Punjab said that Indian threats can only be countered by standing united against it. He said, I request PDM parties to set aside personal interests and prefer national interests over personal interests.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said that India should refrain from its acts of aggression as 22 crore Pakistanis are standing with armed forces for defending soil of country.

If India makes any attempt against Pakistan, we will give befitting reply to India.

Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah called Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan. We assure people of Kashmir that we are standing with Kashmiris till the liberty from Indian occupation. Governor Punjab extended wishes of Merry Christmas to Christian community across the world.

Pakistan will keep respecting and practicing religious tolerance, brotherhood, and protection of minorities.

Christian community has played a big role in creation and development of Pakistan, our constitution guarantees the full rights for minorities and minorities are safe in Pakistan like never before.