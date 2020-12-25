Share:

BEIJING/LAHORE-Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Friday said there was an endless potential of tourism industry development between Pakistan and China, believing that the two countries would work together for development of industry.

“A Chinese website has been set up for this purpose, which I believe will be available to you soon. In view of the long-standing friendly relations between China and Pakistan, I am sure that our two countries will work together to develop the endless potential of the tourism industry of both sides,” he said while delivering a speech via video on the unveiling ceremony of Qingdao Boutique Tourism Promotion Association. He emphasized upon the significance of tourism in strengthening cultural exchanges, investment promotion and social and economic development between countries on the occasion, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Ambassador Haque said development of tourism played a vital role in the development of China’s rural and remote areas. It was also an indispensable part of the task of getting rid of poverty.

During the recovery period of the epidemic era, its importance has been further demonstrated in many countries, including China.

He said Pakistan, as a country with an ancient civilization, its beautiful landscape and rich cultural diversity is rapidly growing into a major tourist destination in the region. Pakistani government was actively promoting related tourism construction to attract more international tourists to take Pakistan as their preferred tourist destination. He also highlighted investment opportunities for the development of tourism infrastructure in Pakistan.

Chinese consul general briefed

on ongoing projects in AIIC

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin about the ongoing projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC). During the meeting, he also appreciated China’s cooperation for projects under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor). Both sides discussed in detail Pak-China relations, ongoing projects of the CPEC and other matters of mutual interests, FIEDMC spokesman told media here on Friday.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that since Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power, the relations between China and Pakistan were getting stronger and more ideal than ever before. Trade and bilateral relations could be increased even more during tenure of the present government, he observed. He added that the decision of the FIEDMC to create a separate special economic zone for Chinese investors was a great initiative and all the work for development of this special zone would be done by Chinese companies and they will bring Chinese investors here by marketing it.

He said that Pakistan and China would jointly fight out conspiracies against the CPEC. “We are standing firmly by Pakistan and will never leave it alone,” he resolved.

On this occasion, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that China was a reliable friend of Pakistan and had been playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development. In view of the rapidly changing global economic situation, he said, the two countries should further enhance economic and defense cooperation.

He said that business environment in Punjab was very conducive and investors-friendly, and Chinese businessmen should take full advantage of it. “We will provide all facilities to Chinese investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City along with complete protection,” he assured.