Pakistan has reported 63 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 469,482. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,816 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,260 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 209,429 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 135,141 in Punjab, 56,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,061 in Balochistan, 36,981 in Islamabad, 8,148 in Azad Kashmir and 4,847 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,858 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,462 in Sindh, 1,596 in KP, 181 in Balochistan, 404 in Islamabad, 214 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,523,842 coronavirus tests and 36,909 in the last 24 hours. 420,489 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,357 patients are in critical condition.