Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan s Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and also fully prepared all the time to deal with them.

He was addressing 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and pleasant relations with its neighbors. However, he said, our desire for peace should not be taken as a weakness.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries.

On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.