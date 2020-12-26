Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said on Saturday that the incumbent government is strong and stable and will not be affected by the opposition’s long march and public massacre.

While addressing the delegations that called on him, the Punjab Governor said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is a leader who does not panic and stands resolute. He was enthusiastic to foil all conspiracies to halt the national prosperity.

Responding to the deadlines given by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to manoeuvre the government, Chaudhry Sarwar said December, January and February all will pass but elections will be held in 2023.