Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has prepared the winter contingency plan 2020 as the province faces a range of natural hazards in the winter season.

The natural hazards include extreme low temperature, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides flashfloods, seismic activity along the mountainous north and west.

According to Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan natural disasters caused massive losses to people’s life and livelihood. “Under this contingency plan, the department would make efforts to minimize the losses likely to be caused by the natural disasters,” he said.

The DG said despite vigorous engagement in responding to COVID-19 pandemic, the PDMA is cognizant of the importance of winter preparedness and contingency planning. The authority has worked out the winter contingency plan 2020-21 to minimize the impending disaster risk within the province through formulation of a comprehensive plan and its effective and efficient implementation. The process of Winter Contingency Plan had started in mid-October by involving all stakeholders of the federal government, provincial line departments, district administration and development partners.

The contingency plan has categorized the districts vulnerability and risk assessment into very high, high, medium and low categories.

The PDMA has initiated a process of introducing proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by the NDMA for streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

The process, contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

Based on the emerging situations, response to a major disaster would entail deployment of Rapid Response Force for search and rescue operations and also to provide immediate relief and emergency healthcare.

During the current winter season, extreme low temperature is expected, therefore, for provision of shelter to deserving shelterless segment of the population 61 panahgahs with all facilities are functional.