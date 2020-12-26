Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has become a vibrant professional body in Pakistan to regulate engineering profession, including engineering education in-line with international standards and best practices, towards professional development and achieving excellence in the profession. He said this while speaking at 26th Annual General Body Meeting of PEC at NED University of Engineering & Technology, said a statement. He said that he graduated from NED University, Karachi in 1986. “Being a part of the most prestigious, professional and prudent community of the country, I assure all my efforts for the betterment of the engineering profession,” he said. He congratulated PEC on successful conduct of AGM-2020 during this testing time of pandemic COVID-19 outbreak. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PEC was the sole representative of engineering community in Pakistan which has already achieved significant milestones, including the membership of all prestigious international forums. “The recent visible role of PEC as tasked by Ministry of Science & Technology during COVID-19 pandemic for the establishment of required standards for electro-medical devices and constituting various research groups in universities and industry to come up with indigenous designs, developing innovation testing centre/Lab in PEC, product development, operational testing by experts,” he said. He noted that the PEC is also facilitating for serial production after the approval of clinical testing by DRAP is an amazing response to show-case capabilities by our engineers in a very short period of span. He said that today the PEC stood amongst the progressive professional bodies not only in the country but also of the developing world. The PEC is rendering its mentoring guidance to Muslim Ummah and developing region, including Africa and central Asia, he said. “I hope the resolutions adopted by 26th AGM will further bring necessary reforms for improvements in the ongoing PEC agenda of betterment and facilitation to engineering profession and allied institutions and industry, emerging as one of leading professional bodies of the world,” he said.