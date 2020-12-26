Share:

Peshawar - Research scholar Raza Ullah has successfully defended his PhD dissertation on “Girls outperforming boys in education: A sociological study in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The thesis of Raza Ullah was examined and approved by two foreign and two local experts in the discipline of sociology. He completed his PhD in Sociology with specialization in Sociology of Education from Department of Sociology International Islamic University Islamabad. He completed his Ph.D under the supervision of Dr. Hazir Ullah, Associate Professor Sociology and Director ORIC Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad.

Raza Ullah visited University of Sydney, Australia under the International Research Support Initiative Programme of HEC Pakistan. His pubic defence/viva voce examination committee consisted of Dr. Hazir Ullah (Supervisor), Dr. M. Baber Akram (In-charge Department of Sociology), Prof. Dr. Niaz Muhammad (external examiner), Prof. Dr. Naimatullah Hashmi (external examiner) and Dr. Qasir Khalid (internal examiner). The defence was attended by committee members, faculty and students. The examination committee appreciated Dr. Raza’s research and declared it a significant contribution in the field of sociology of education and gender studies. The overall findings of his research show that girls’ are outperforming boys in education in the Urban Centre of KP. Evidences of girls’ outperformance are derived from content analysis of examination results from 2002-2016.