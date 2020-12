Share:

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday arranged a Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Jilani Park. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashed, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi attended the ceremony with a large number of Christian employees. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani congratulated the Christian community and said Christmas gave a message of love and brotherhood. At the end, special prayers were offered for peace and development of the country.