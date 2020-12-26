Share:

ISLAMABAD - Refuting the reports that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had sent a delegation to Israel, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said yesterday that there was neither any visit nor any contact made with Jewish state during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. In a series of tweets on Friday, Marriyum said Pakistan’s interests, not the political rivals, were being damaged by spreading such baseless information. Commenting on a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of PTI in which a video clip containing an interview of Maulana Ajmal Qadri with a private TV channel had been shared, the PML-N spokesperson said his party stands by the Quaid-e-Azam’s principled stand on national issues, especially Kashmir. She rejected any such delegation’s visit to Israel in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as prime minister.

Warning the government that it must stop using misinformation as a tool to malign their party, Marriyum said no one should test their patience being exercised in the national interest. “If we started speaking up then those spreading the lies will not find it easy to face public,” she remarked. Marriyum further said that the ‘incapable, corrupt and liar group’ have adopted a new way to malign their party after they failed to convince masses on corruption allegations. She said they have sold Kashmir but the accusation was leveled against Nawaz Sharif.