Share:

Peshawar - Chairman Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has called upon all the political parties to adopt a path of national dialogue, which would enable to accomplish the objectives of Pakistan as per the dream of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While addressing a Quaid-e-Azam Day ceremony here on Friday, he said that the accomplishment of Pakistan can only be made possible through joint cooperation of all the political parties, defence, justice and other state institutions. He noted that Pakistan is being confronted with the fifth-generation war and they should fight against the serious challenges under collective efforts.

“Conspiracies are being hatched against the motherland both internally and externally, which can be foiled by adopting a uniform strategy and collective efforts,” Faiq Shah asserted.

He said the decisions need to be made in consultation with representatives all relevant stack holders under a single platform.