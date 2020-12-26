Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentarians have submitted their resignations to the party leadership in light of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision.

Murad Ali Shah briefed to media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday and stressed that PDM’s decision with reference to resignations from assemblies will be executed at adequate time.

Those who came from rare-door should feel panic about their ministries, the Sindh CM said while adding further that we are here to serve people, not to play cricket.

Talking about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, Murad Ali Shah regarded the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed on the occasion.

He also visited the tombs of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, presented laurel wreath and offered Fatiha.