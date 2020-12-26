Share:

KARACHI - An investigation into alleged fake recruitments in Sindh Local Government Department has gathered pace as all districts have sent requisite details to the department headquarters on Friday.

As per details, the record of Sindh Local Government employees recruited after 2010 would be scrutinised while Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah would place the issue at the provincial cabinet’s meeting for discussion.

Record of department employees recruited in Sukkur division would be verified on December 29 while the credentials of those in Larkana division would go through the scanner on January 4.

Similarly, scrutiny of the department staff’s record in Shaheed Benazirabad division would be conducted on January 11 while the qualifications of those living in Mirpurkhas division would be checked on January 18.

The same exercise would be carried out in the Hyderabad division on January 25 while in the Karachi division on January 28.

The scrutiny report would then be presented to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.