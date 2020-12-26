Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to the father of the nation on his birthday anniversary.

The delegation including opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

They also prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Later, talking to media persons Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, ‘Today, we come to pay tribute to father of the nation and to salute his principles.’

He said they would play their part to fulfill dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Khurrum Sher Zaman while lashing out at captain (Retd) Safdar said that he did politics at Mazar-e-Quaid.

PMA cadets assume guards responsibility at Mazar-e-Quaid

Seventy eight (78) cadets, including six lady cadets from Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on Friday assumed guard responsibilities of Mazar-e-Quaid in an impressive ceremony, held to mark 144th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Of the 78 PMA cadets, 72 represented 144 and 147 Long Course while lady cadets were from Lady Cadet Corps 17.